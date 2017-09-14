Alcorn State begins two-game homestand

Alcorn State is back home after going to toe to toe with an FBS foe. The 1-1 Braves welcome McNeese State to The Reservation.

Fred McNair likes the state of the defense just a week away from SWAC play.

"They're still playing fast, and that's the main thing," McNair said. "They're getting to the ball. They're getting to the ball and they're causing turnovers. And that's what you want to do when you play a good football team, you want to create turnovers. The 8 guys that we played up front are doing a great job. So we just gotta continue to press those guys, Coach Stewart is doing a great job with those guys up front and putting pressure on the quarterback."

Alcorn State faces McNeese State Saturday night at Spinks-Casem Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:00pm, you can watch the game on AlcornSports.com

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.