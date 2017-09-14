The Nasty Bunch heads to ULM

Southern Miss' defense lived up to their nickname and then some. The Nasty Bunch shutout Southern on the scoreboard and on 3rd down conversions.

Even with that stellar outing, Jay Hopson sees room for improvement ahead of Saturday's matchup at ULM.

"Gap fits. You know they hit us for about a 15, 20 yarder up the gut. Those are the things you wanna see get better week to week. During a football game you wanna see that, I know you're never going to hit perfection but you want to see them get as close as they can. So that's our battle, we want to get better."

Imagine practicing against one of the best units in the nation. Southern Miss is 10th in total defense, allowing just 197 yards per contest.

"Going up against those guys every single day, I had a pretty good idea of the level they were going to play at," said offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson. "They're just hard to handle up front."

Southern Miss faces ULM Saturday at 6:00pm. You can watch the game on ESPN3.com

