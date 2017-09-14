Nick Fitzgerald using lessons learned from 2016 loss at LSU

Nick Fitzgerald's first game against LSU was one to forget. Just 12 completions for 120 passing yards.

We've all seen a different Fitz since that 2016 night at Tiger Stadium. All-SEC quarterback, leading the conference in total offense, and more than a few preseason accolades. He reflected on that rare setback ahead of this week's showdown.

"I remember I had a lot of missed throws when I was playing them," Fitzgerald said. "Lot of opportunities I had to convert on downs and make a big play, I just overthrew him. So that's one thing that's definitely on my mind. Make sure I settle down and make sure I'm making confident throws."

Mississippi State faces #11 LSU Saturday night at Davis Wade Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:00pm, the game will be televised on ESPN.

