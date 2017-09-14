Nick Fitzgerald using lessons learned from 2016 loss at LSU - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Nick Fitzgerald using lessons learned from 2016 loss at LSU

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Nick Fitzgerald's first game against LSU was one to forget. Just 12 completions for 120 passing yards.

We've all seen a different Fitz since that 2016 night at Tiger Stadium. All-SEC quarterback, leading the conference in total offense, and more than a few preseason accolades. He reflected on that rare setback ahead of this week's showdown.

"I remember I had a lot of missed throws when I was playing them," Fitzgerald said. "Lot of opportunities I had to convert on downs and make a big play, I just overthrew him. So that's one thing that's definitely on my mind. Make sure I settle down and make sure I'm making confident throws."

Mississippi State faces #11 LSU Saturday night at Davis Wade Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:00pm, the game will be televised on ESPN.

