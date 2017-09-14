#13 Co-Lin falls to Gulf Coast in MACJC South opener - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

#13 Co-Lin falls to Gulf Coast in MACJC South opener

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
WLBT

An SEC head coach was in Wesson on Thursday night. Arkansas' Bret Bielema on hand at Stone Stadium as #13 Co-Lin faced Gulf Coast. Woody Barrett had two rushing touchdowns, but the Wolves fell to the Bulldogs 21-14.

