Cameryn Brent rushes for 172 yds as #7 Holmes starts 3-0

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
#7 Holmes continued their great start to the 2017 season. Cameryn Brent rushed for 172 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Bulldogs beat Delta 29-0. Holmes improves to 3-0 overall, 1-0 in the MACJC North Division.

