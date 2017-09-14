Hinds names field after Gene Murphy, routs Southwest 40-14

Thursday night means JUCO night in The Sip. It was a special home opener at Hinds Community College. The Eagles named the field at Joe Renfroe Stadium after Gene Murphy.

He put the program on the map: 172 wins, 6 state titles and more than 100 players in the NFL.

His successor Larry Williams has the Eagles off to a 2 and oh start. Byron Galvin's 83 yard pick six highlighted a 40-14 victory.

