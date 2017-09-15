Coming up on WLBT: Fate of JPS now in Governor's hands

The state board of education has voted to takeover JPS; Governor Bryant will have the final say on this. We'll have more on this at 5.
It's a scary moment for a pizza delivery driver in Adams County. We'll have details on what he experienced.
Expect some patches of fog on your morning drive in. And don't put away your shorts and flip flops just yet. Heather has a hot weather forecast for the weekend. She'll be on the minute you join us.
See you in 10.
~Joy
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police Officers were involved in the second deadly officer shooting of 2017 early Friday morning, according to Captain Joey Crosby. Officers were called to Spivey Park on 3rd Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the person was armed with a gun. The person reportedly turned and pointed his gun towards officers. “In fear for their lives, officers discharged their weaponMore >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
