Coming up on WLBT: Fate of JPS now in Governor's hands

The state board of education has voted to takeover JPS; Governor Bryant will have the final say on this. We'll have more on this at 5.

It's a scary moment for a pizza delivery driver in Adams County. We'll have details on what he experienced.

Expect some patches of fog on your morning drive in. And don't put away your shorts and flip flops just yet. Heather has a hot weather forecast for the weekend. She'll be on the minute you join us.

See you in 10.

~Joy