Body found in Jackson home, JPD investigating

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police are conducting a death investigation.

The body of a white female was found inside of a home on Gertrude Drive Friday morning. 

The coroner says she believes the death is an overdose. 

The woman's body has been sent to the crime lab for further investigation.

We will update this story as soon as we know more. 

