Body found in Jackson home, JPD investigating

The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.More >>
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.More >>
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.More >>
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.More >>
Jason Stockley has been found not guilty of first-degree murder.More >>
Jason Stockley has been found not guilty of first-degree murder.More >>
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.More >>
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.More >>
Thieves charged thousands of dollars of merchandise to the elderly victim's credit cards.More >>
Thieves charged thousands of dollars of merchandise to the elderly victim's credit cards.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police Officers were involved in the second deadly officer shooting of 2017 early Friday morning, according to Captain Joey Crosby. Officers were called to Spivey Park on 3rd Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the person was armed with a gun. The person reportedly turned and pointed his gun towards officers. “In fear for their lives, officers discharged their weaponMore >>
Myrtle Beach Police Officers were involved in the second deadly officer shooting of 2017 early Friday morning, according to Captain Joey Crosby. Officers were called to Spivey Park on 3rd Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the person was armed with a gun. The person reportedly turned and pointed his gun towards officers. “In fear for their lives, officers discharged their weaponMore >>