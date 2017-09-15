City of Jackson and JPS hurricane supply drive postponed

The City of Jackson and Jackson Public School’s Hurricane Supply Drive for the following locations has been postponed.

Drop Off Locations were supposed to be Friday at the following locations.

HF = Hughes Field (Ellis Avenue)

SJ = South Jackson (Behind Forest Hill High School)

NF = Newell Field (Riverside Drive)

NWJ = Northwest Jackson (Hwy 49 North)

The city has apologized for any inconvenience.

They will update when they know the rescheduled dates, times, and locations.

