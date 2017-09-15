Beat The Bear: Week 3

You can put your college football predictions to the test every single week. Beat the Bear returns for Week 3.

It's you versus me in 10 games involving Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Jackson State, Alcorn State, Mississippi Valley, and the Top 25.

If you're wondering why Bear became my nickname, lets just say folks I worked with in my previous stops noticed my love of highlights, honey and hibernation. Hudgie Bear evolved into Bear and here we are.

Here are the Week 3 games.

Week 3 (September 16th)

Mississippi State vs. #11 LSU

Ole Miss at Cal

Southern Miss at ULM

Jackson State vs. #23 Grambling

Alcorn State vs. McNeese State

#23 Tennessee at #24 Florida

Kentucky at South Carolina

#3 Clemson at #14 Louisville

SMU at #20 TCU

#25 UCLA at Memphis

Tiebreaker: MSU/LSU total points

Beat The Bear - Make Your Picks

- http://go.revrocket.us/!23250

- Most correct games picked wins

- Weekly winners get a t-shirt

- Grand prize for the season winner: A cruise and two oil changes.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.