TRAFFIC: I-20 entrance ramp back open after 18-wheeler flips

The entrance ramp onto MS 18 was shut down after a wreck happened this morning.

The ramp was completely blocked in all directions but has since been reopened.

According to Chief Thompson, the 18-wheeler's load shifted while he was driving on the interstate.

The driver pulled over to address the problem and the heavy load shifted just enough to topple the truck over. Thankfully he was not injured.

The load he was transporting was pressboard. It is very heavy and will take awhile for crews to clear and reload.

Brandon police was on scene to direct traffic.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.