Three in custody in connection to recent Rankin Co. house burglaries

The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.
Police in Cleveland say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.
One of the infamous Gainesville Police Department "hot cops" has come under fire after previous social media posts surfaced.
The Federal Trade Commission investigating into the security breach at credit bureau Equifax.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.
