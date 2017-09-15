Three in custody in connection to recent Rankin Co. house burglaries

There have been several residential burglaries in recent months in parts of Rankin County surrounding the Sand Hill community.

Two happened in April between Sand Hill and Leesburg, while two additional burglaries occurred in August around Midway Road and Gore Road.

Those four burglaries have now been solved as a result of a latent finger print lifted by lead Investigator Wayne Carter.

After submitting the print to the Mississippi Crime Lab for analysis and comparison, a suspect, 18-year-old Aaron Tylor Mosley, was identified and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

After help from several more investigators, Mosley was tracked down and taken into custody.

During the interview with police, it was learned that Mosley did not act alone. 18-year-old Jacari Broom and Calvin Burst identified and warrants were issued for their arrest.

On Thursday, September 14, all three suspects were interviewed in regards to burglaries they were suspected of committing in Scott County.

Rankin County Investigators are continuing to work on leads to find some of the stolen property.

Some of the items were sold or traded at businesses in Rankin County, while other items were, unfortunately, traded on local area streets or simply discarded in the trash.

Items stolen in the burglaries included cash, jewelry, electronics and 15 weapons.

All three men will be charged with residential burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and trafficking in stolen firearms. There may be additional counts added to these charges, pending completion of the investigation. There may also be additional arrests.

On Friday, investigators were able to find the person who bought four of the stolen weapons from one of the suspects.

Of those four, the individual was still in possession of three of those weapons. Those weapons have been collected and will eventually be returned to the victim.

