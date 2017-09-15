Man removed as alien sentenced to prison for illegal reentry

31-year-old Jose A. Mendez, an alien to the United States and native of Guatemala, was sentenced on September 13, to 24 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for illegal reentry of a removed alien.

He goes by the following names:

Jose Mendez-Hernandez,

Eduardo Perez Reynoso a/k/a Jose Mendez

Eduardo Gumercindo Reynoso “P”

Jose Hernandez-Mendez

Mendez-Hernandez was encountered by U. S. Immigration agents on or about February 6, in Harrison County, where it was determined he was an alien to the United States.

Mendez-Hernandez was also identified as a previously removed aggravated felon, having previously been convicted in the state of South Carolina for burglary in the 3rd degree, who had been removed and deported from the United States to Mexico in November of 2006.

When found in Mississippi in February of this year, it was determined that Mendez-Hernandez was in the United States without having received the permission of the Attorney General of the United States or the Secretary of Homeland Security to re-enter the United States.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.