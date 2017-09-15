Strategic plans for Jackson's International airport

The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority is making progress on its 2021 strategic plan. A strategic report indicates the airport and Hawkins Field have challenges from infrastructure to projected activity.

The Jackson Medgar Evers International airport has three airline carriers, American, Delta, and United. The airport suffered a significant drop in operations with the loss of Southwest Airlines, the only low-fare carrier.

On the plus side, the Jackson airport has land to be developed for lease. In 2016 JMAA announced a lease opportunity of more than 700 acres of land east and west of the East Metro parkway. More than 500 acres has been endorsed by Entergy as an Entergy qualified site.

JMAA is currently working with consultants to finalize a land use development plan for property owned by JMAA on the east Metro parkway, according to the outgoing JMAA Chairman, Evelyn Reed.

The board of commissioners envisions state- of -the -art hotel accommodations and commercial development near the terminal in the future.



Reed told reporters Friday, the plan will identify the best use for the various tracts of land.

Other priorities in progress include runway rehabilitation. For travelers, new charging stations and free WI-FI are in place and other upgraded amenities.

Reed said new directional signs are installed that were put up to enable customers to see where they are going. There is also new lighting and progress is being made in consolidating a new rental care facility.

