Hinds County man sentenced to 87 months prison; felon in possession of firearm

Michael Evans, 34, from Jackson, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate to 87 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Evans pled guilty on June 9, 2017, to possessing a firearm at a time in which he was already a convicted felon. On March 29, 2017, an auto theft took place and Jackson Police Department officers were able to track the vehicle.

They pursued the vehicle which ultimately crashed into another vehicle. Officers discovered a firearm on the defendant once they approached the wrecked vehicle.

