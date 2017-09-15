The Jackson Zoo needs your help

There are things at the Jackson Zoo that need fixing, and your small donation could help.

No matter what is happening outside the gates of the Jackson Zoo, there are lots of reasons inside the gates for families to donate an extra $10 or more to the only accredited live animal park in the state of Mississippi:

There are 375 living animals in the nearly 100 -year-old park, and 125 of them are either endangered or threatened in their origin countries. Without human intervention, a few of these species will not be in existence in as little as 50 years.

"Yoda" is 12 years old and represents only 10,000 Red Pandas left. Other endangered furred species the zoo cares for are the Amur leopards, Sumatran tigers, Reticulated giraffes, Red wolves, and Colobus monkeys, to name a few.

There are more than 30 humans that come in every day, no matter what, to keep these animals healthy, safe, and mentally enriched. These humans live and play with their families throughout all areas of the Metro, and many were born and raised here.

The zoo has more than a dozen projects that are waiting for funding, on top of the daily operations which include animal food and vet care, electricity, water, and gas.

If 1,500 families in the Metro area would donate just $10, the zoo could repair the Beaver exhibit.

If 3,000 families donated just $10, the zoo could get a new resident for the Asian grotto, in between the Sumatran tiger and the Red panda.

If 10,000 Metro residents could donate just $10, they could continue the Discovery Zoo renovation, and a brand new Contact Yard would be available to children in fall of 2018.

Whether your family can spare $1, $10, or $100, every cent stays at the Jackson Zoo to support efforts to give Mississippi the Great Zoo it deserves

CLICK HERE: To Donate.

