Traffic Advisory: Savannah Street exit ramp closure scheduled

Be prepared for a detour if you take the Interstate 55 south exit ramp to Savannah Street in Hinds County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation or MDOT is closing the ramp beginning at 8 p.m. Friday night and stay closed until approximately 9 a.m. Saturday, September 16.

Crews will be constructing concrete barrier shoulder walls along the exit ramp.

Advanced warning signs will be in place and motorists are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers during the closure.

.You can get more information at GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.