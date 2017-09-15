Week 5 of The End Zone tonight on WLBT

It's Week 5 of high school football all over the Magnolia State. The End Zone kicks off at 10:15pm on WLBT.

Chris Hudgison and Chuck Stinson will preview some of the matchups on The End Zone Opening Drive (WLBT 6pm Sportscast)

A 6A matchup is our Game of the Week. 3-0 Pearl travels to 4-0 Madison Central. We profiled the Pirates and Jaguars as they prepare to face off.

We'll try to bring a total of 13 games your way.

The End Zone - Week 5 highlights

Pearl at Madison Central (Game of the Week)

Brandon at Northwest Rankin

Callaway at Provine

Lanier at Forest Hill

Jim Hill vs. Murrah

Canton at Wingfield

Forest at Florence

Wesson at Richland

St. Joseph at Jackson Prep

Hartfield at Jackson Academy

Canton Academy at Tri-County

Natchez at Jefferson Davis County

West Lincoln at Pisgah



If you don't see your game on the list, you can still get your team on WLBT Sports.

The End Zone Extra Point features viewer submitted highlights. Chris aired highlights of Terry and Magee in Week 1, Lanier in Week 2, Pelahatchie in Week 3, and Park Place Christian in Week 4.

The End Zone Extra Point - Submissions

Email: chudgison@wlbt.com

Twitter: @ChrisHudgison

Facebook: Chris Hudgison WLBT Sports

Chris airs The End Zone Extra Point Wednesdays at 10:00pm and Fridays at 6:00pm.

CLICK HERE FOR MISSISSIPPI HS SCORES

