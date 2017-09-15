Week 5 of The End Zone tonight on WLBT

It's Week 5 of high school football all over the Magnolia State. The End Zone kicks off at 10:15pm on WLBT.
Chris Hudgison and Chuck Stinson will preview some of the matchups on The End Zone Opening Drive (WLBT 6pm Sportscast)
A 6A matchup is our Game of the Week. 3-0 Pearl travels to 4-0 Madison Central. We profiled the Pirates and Jaguars as they prepare to face off.
We'll try to bring a total of 13 games your way.
The End Zone - Week 5 highlights
Pearl at Madison Central (Game of the Week)
Brandon at Northwest Rankin
Callaway at Provine
Lanier at Forest Hill
Jim Hill vs. Murrah
Canton at Wingfield
Forest at Florence
Wesson at Richland
St. Joseph at Jackson Prep
Hartfield at Jackson Academy
Canton Academy at Tri-County
Natchez at Jefferson Davis County
West Lincoln at Pisgah
If you don't see your game on the list, you can still get your team on WLBT Sports.
The End Zone Extra Point features viewer submitted highlights. Chris aired highlights of Terry and Magee in Week 1, Lanier in Week 2, Pelahatchie in Week 3, and Park Place Christian in Week 4.
The End Zone Extra Point - Submissions
Email: chudgison@wlbt.com
Twitter: @ChrisHudgison
Facebook: Chris Hudgison WLBT Sports
Chris airs The End Zone Extra Point Wednesdays at 10:00pm and Fridays at 6:00pm.
