Adams County woman under post release supervision arrested for more crimes

An Adams County woman, out of jail on Post Release Supervision, has been charged with additional crimes. Forty-nine-year-old Jean O'Quinn was arrested Friday after she was identified from surveillance footage of a burglary at J & H Car Sales.

O'Quinn was arrested around eight a.m. in the Broadmoor area, and she had two identification cards and debit cards belonging to other individuals along with an undisclosed amount of cash. Investigators contact the owners of the cards and both said their cards had been inside their vehicles which they discovered had been burglarized.

All three burglaries occurred near J & H Car Sales. Jean was charged with one count of burglary of a business and two counts of burglary of an automobile.

Jean was sentenced September 6 to 15 years for burglary of a dwelling, 10 years for grand larceny, and five years for possession of a stolen vehicle to run concurrently. She was released on Post Release Supervision September 7.

