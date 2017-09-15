How will a JPS state takeover impact students?

Drastic changes could be on the horizon for Jackson public schools.

Thursday state education leaders voted 11-to-1 to recommend an emergency takeover for the district. It still requires Governor Phil Bryant's signature.

Many questions still remain about how a takeover or transition for JPS would effect school choice or extra curricular activities.

According to The State Department of Education, no changes would take place in the first year. In the second year, schools could be limited to participating in less than 50 percent of the regular season of any interscholastic activity, including division, district and regional games.

Cheerleading drill and dance squads, speech debate choral music and band can participate in district and state contests, but aren't eligible to receive ratings.

Parents we talked to are concerned this will have a negative impact on their child's school experience.

Lekaisha Cage, a parent of a first grader said, "I want my child to experience being in the band, playing soccer things like that that's out there for her. If they take over then she won't be able to experience the things I experienced when I was in high school. Yes it's very important."

Some students could engage in activities at other schools, by enrolling there.

JPS students will be eligible to transfer out of the district to attend a school in a neighboring district that has the room and ability to serve additional students.

