Week 3 College Football in Mississippi: Kickoff times/TV info

Here's a listing of how you can watch every game this weekend involving Mississippi teams
Week 3 - Saturday, September 16th
SEC
6:00pm: Mississippi State vs. #11 LSU
- TV: ESPN
- Online: ESPN3.com
9:30pm: Ole Miss at California
- TV: ESPN
- Online: ESPN3.com
USM
6:00pm: Southern Miss at ULM- Online: ESPN3.com
SWAC
6:00pm: Jackson State at #23 Grambling
- TV: ESPNU (tape delay 9:30pm)
- Online: ESPN3.com
6:00pm: Alcorn State vs. McNeese State
- Online: AlcornSports.com
Mississippi Valley - BYE WEEK
D2
2:00pm: #24 Delta State vs. #17 West Georgia
- Online: GoStatesmen.com
6:00pm: Mississippi College at Southwest Baptist
- Online: GoChoctaws.com
D3
1:00pm: Millsaps vs. Trinity
- Online: GoMajors.com
6:00pm: Belhaven at Texas Lutheran
- Online: TLUBulldogs.com
