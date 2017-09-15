Week 3 College Football in Mississippi: Kickoff times/TV info

Here's a listing of how you can watch every game this weekend involving Mississippi teams

Week 3 - Saturday, September 16th

SEC

6:00pm: Mississippi State vs. #11 LSU

- TV: ESPN

- Online: ESPN3.com

9:30pm: Ole Miss at California

- TV: ESPN

- Online: ESPN3.com

USM

6:00pm: Southern Miss at ULM

SWAC

6:00pm: Jackson State at #23 Grambling

- TV: ESPNU (tape delay 9:30pm)

- Online: ESPN3.com

6:00pm: Alcorn State vs. McNeese State

- Online: AlcornSports.com

Mississippi Valley - BYE WEEK

D2

2:00pm: #24 Delta State vs. #17 West Georgia

- Online: GoStatesmen.com

6:00pm: Mississippi College at Southwest Baptist

- Online: GoChoctaws.com

D3

1:00pm: Millsaps vs. Trinity

- Online: GoMajors.com

6:00pm: Belhaven at Texas Lutheran

- Online: TLUBulldogs.com



