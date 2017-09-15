3 on the Road: Port Gibson Haunted Tour

We are more on the street than on the road; Church Street in Port Gibson for a good time and a good cause.

As with any old town, the vast majority of its population is in here, the various cemeteries around. Or are they?

There are those who think the spirits of the departed never really departed from the places where they lived out their lives. And the Chamber of Commerce in Port Gibson is hoping to cash in, literally, on some of those spirits every Saturday night the rest of this month and all of October with a haunted walking tour of several stops on Church Street in Port Gibson.

For the 30 bucks a person fee, you get a lot of the history of the third oldest town in the state, camaraderie of people with like spirits, and maybe just camaraderie with some spirits, too.

Plus there will be guests along to add to the spirit of the occasion. Like last weekend, Jim Hancock and his family came along to represent all of the Civil War soldiers who were in Port Gibson during the Civil War, and who may still be there. You be the judge.

The evening starts at the Chamber and Tourism office on the south end of Church Street and then proceeds with a walk up to Gibson’s Landing with stops along the way and back for stories and a look-see at places where others have seen things or heard things or heard of things.

Not only are there stories out in front of houses but there are inside tours at a couple of stops. You don’t want to miss the flying spiral staircase at Gibson’s Landing and the double parlors and the tales of the spiritual visitations there. I would let you hear some of those tales but my camera was visited along the way and all I had for audio when I played back my chip was hiss. Spooky!

As the daylight dims and the street lights brighten, the ghost tourists are finally led to the steps of Idlewild where they get more history and lore and also get invited in for a tour of the house, including a chance to glimpse the bloodstains on the floor from Civil War amputations after the Battle of Port Gibson; and an explanation for the 12-foot doors, and refreshments.

It’s a very spirited two-hour tour in Port Gibson. You may experience something to add to the narration before the night is over. After all, we are heading into the time of the year when anything otherworldly might happen if you really believe.

The Haunted Port Gibson walking tour starts promptly at 7 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce office, which is the little brick building on the south end of Church Street before you get to Chamberlin Hunt Academy; tomorrow night and every Saturday night until Halloween.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.