Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for Jackson's 41st homicide victim

Family and friends of Nathaniel McDuffey gathered Friday evening for a candlelight vigil to remember him and call for justice.

Jackson Police said the 38-year-old south Jackson man was shot to death as he sat inside a vehicle, in the carport of his Joanne Street home, listening to music.

His wife, Antionette, said she hopes someone will come forward with information leading to an arrest before his burial next Saturday.

Antionette McDuffey said,"I miss everything. I just miss his smile. I miss everything. I miss him, just miss him where the people making them laugh; around here teaching the boys to go to school, get they education, get'em a job."

She said her husband was also known to help people in the neighborhood fix their cars.

McDuffy's death is the 41st homicide in the capital city, this year.

RELATED: Man shot to death in carport in south Jackson