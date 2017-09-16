Ranauldrick Murrell shines as Forest beats Florence - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Ranauldrick Murrell shines as Forest beats Florence

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
WLBT WLBT

Ranauldrick Murrell: Long name, serious game. The Forest running back shined Friday as they beat Florence 31-14.

Bearcats improve to 3-2 on the season.

Watch highlights above.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly