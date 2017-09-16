Lanier rallies to beat Forest Hill in JPS matchup - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Lanier rallies to beat Forest Hill in JPS matchup

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Lanier won their first game over a JPS opponent since 2015. They rallied to beat Forest Hill 12-6.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 entering district play.

Watch more highlights above.

