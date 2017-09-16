Scott County head-on collision sends one to the hospital

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee says one person was injured in a head on collision Friday night.

Lee said the unnamed person was taken to Lackey Memorial Hospital in Forest for injuries sustained in the crash.

The two- car wreck happened on Hwy. 35 north just outside the city of Forest.

Sheriff Lee said his office received the call around 7:40 p.m.

At this time we do not know the extent of the victim's injuries. .

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.