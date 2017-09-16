Murrah beats Jim Hill in JPS matchup - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Murrah beats Jim Hill in JPS matchup

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Murrah rallied in the 3rd quarter to beat Jim Hill 21-8. The Friday night matchup pitted winless JPS teams.

Caston Leggett found Quante Evans for the go ahead touchdown.

