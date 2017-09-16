Provine beats Callaway to remain undefeated - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Provine beats Callaway to remain undefeated

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Provine and Callaway delivered on a JPS thriller. Rams and Chargers traded touchdowns all night, Provine eventually winning 33-27 in double overtime.

Ram City remains undefeated, they're 4-0 entering district play.

Watch highlights plus an audible above.

