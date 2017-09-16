Game of the Week: Pearl stays perfect with 14-7 win over Madison - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Game of the Week: Pearl stays perfect with 14-7 win over Madison Central

Posted by Jeff Barker, Sports Reporter
Connect
MADISON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Pearl stays undefeated on the season with a 14-7 win over Madison Central in our SportsDeck Game of the Week. For highlights and post game reaction, click the video above. 

Powered by Frankly