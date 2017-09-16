The Mississippi Blues Marathon is back after a one-year absence and registration opens next week. The 2017 race was canceled because of weather.

The 11th Annual Mississippi Blues Marathon will take place on January 27, 2018, in downtown Jackson, Mississippi’s capital city. With live music before, after, and throughout the course, the Mississippi Blues Marathon proves to be one-of-a-kind. Since the inaugural race in 2008, the event has worked to showcase Jackson and the rich Blues history of the state, with a portion of proceeds going to the Mississippi Blues Commission’s Musicians’ Benevolent Fund.

Challenge yourself with the marathon or half-marathon, or take things a little easier with our “Quarter Note” quarter marathon. You can even create a team of five runners and tackle the course as a relay team. Four of you take on five-mile legs with the final runner going the 6.2 miles to the end.

Registration begins September 20 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.