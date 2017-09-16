Woman dead after stabbing at Jackson hotel

An unidentified woman has been pronounced dead at UMMC after being stabbed at a Jackson hotel.

The woman was stabbed at the Deluxe Inn at 2263 Highway 80 and taken to UMMC.

Police are searching for an unidentified black man driving an older model sedan, possibly a Honda with a partial Mississippi license place of 589.

This is Jackson's 43rd homicide of 2017.

