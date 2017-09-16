3 named storms in the Atlantic again

For the second time in the 2017 Hurricane Season, we have three named storms to track; Jose, Lee, and Maria.

Jose, a Category 1 Hurricane, continues to get closer to the northeastern states. It's not expected to make a direct landfall but will increase the threat for dangerous rip currents along the eastern seaboard.

Tropical Storm Maria has already prompted Hurricane and Tropical Storm watches for the Lesser Antilles. It's on track to strengthen to a major hurricane and could affect the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by mid-week next week.

Tropical Storm Lee is just east of Maria. Lee is moving west at 10mph and packing winds up to 40 mph. This storm is on track to maintain strength before possibly weakening to a depression by early next week.

Be sure to download our free weather app for the latest on all these storms and how they may or may not impact our weather. As for now, it's too early to tell if Maria will try to enter into the Gulf of Mexico but it something we should be watching closely.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.