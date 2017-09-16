Illegal trash dumps are a continuing nuisance in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) - A city in Mississippi is trying to stop people from creating illegal garbage dumps.
The Vicksburg Post reports that a pile of lumber and broken furniture was recently left on a dead-end street in Vicksburg. Alderman Michael Mayfield says he knows of at least 20 similar problem spots around the city.
Mayfield estimates that Vicksburg has spent about $600,000 on cleaning up illegal dump sites in the past several years. He says people often go late at night to drop off construction material, yard debris and old furniture at unauthorized sites.
Information from: The Vicksburg Post, http://www.vicksburgpost.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.