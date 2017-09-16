Magnolia State Dog Show

The Trade Mart has been full of fluff the past few days! Breeders and competitors flaunt some of the world's most impressive dogs at the Magnolia Classic Dog Show.

"We have obedience, agility, rally, and then confirmation," explained Roxanne Hilsman, this year's Show Chairman. Confirmation is what you see at like Westminster and the big shows on television."

There are over 100 breeds represented, and almost 700 dogs at the show. It's been going on at the Trade Mart for almost 80 years.

People come from all over the state for this show.

Jorge Olivera has been in the business for 22 years and flew in all the way from San Diego for the Magnolia Classic. He and his dog Vinny have been sweeping the competition.

"He is the top-winning Boston Terrier in the history of the breed, now with 94 'Best in Shows,'" said Olivera when asked about Vinny.

Richard Schwartz, a local attorney has been sponsoring the event for years now.

He says everyone should come to the show at least once.

"Animals are some of the best healers when someone is injured or sad, and you have to support our animals - our pets," said Schwartz. "And these are the top of the line pets."

There is a 2 dollar donation that will be used largely for animal welfare.

"We've given pet oxygen masks to rescue squads and fire departments. Lots of community service things - and our shows throughout the year," said Hilsman.

Sunday is the last day for the show, so you still have time to check it out!

It'll start at 8:30 in the morning and end around 3:15 PM.

