Jackson State hangs in tough with Grambling but falls 36-21

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Jackson State went toe to toe with the reigning SWAC champs for three quarters. But Grambling pulled away in the 4th to win 36-21 on Saturday night. The game did not count in the conference standings (7 game SWAC schedule this season).

Brent Lyles had a strong outing with 2 touchdown passes, the Tigers trailed 22-21 after 3. But a Devante Kincade touchdown pass and a GSU scoop and score proved to be the difference.

JSU has now lost 7 straight games dating back to last season. It's their longest skid since 2005.

Jackson State has their home & SWAC opener next Saturday. Tigers host UAPB at 6:00pm at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

