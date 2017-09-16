Jackson State hangs in tough with Grambling but falls 36-21

Jackson State went toe to toe with the reigning SWAC champs for three quarters. But Grambling pulled away in the 4th to win 36-21 on Saturday night. The game did not count in the conference standings (7 game SWAC schedule this season).

Brent Lyles had a strong outing with 2 touchdown passes, the Tigers trailed 22-21 after 3. But a Devante Kincade touchdown pass and a GSU scoop and score proved to be the difference.

JSU has now lost 7 straight games dating back to last season. It's their longest skid since 2005.

#SWAC EXTRA: Interesting first half between Jackson State and Grambling. Here are some field level highlights. GSU leads 19-14 in 3rd #JSU pic.twitter.com/RqffDtPkui — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) September 17, 2017

POSTGAME: Here's thoughts & sideline fire from Tony Hughes after Jackson State's 36-21 loss at #23 Grambling. #JSU down 1 after 3, now 0-3 pic.twitter.com/1PeRtq8pK5 — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) September 17, 2017

Jackson State has their home & SWAC opener next Saturday. Tigers host UAPB at 6:00pm at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.