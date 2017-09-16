Jackson State hangs in tough with Grambling but falls 36-21

Jackson State went toe to toe with the reigning SWAC champs for three quarters. But Grambling pulled away in the 4th to win 36-21 on Saturday night. The game did not count in the conference standings (7 game SWAC schedule this season).
Brent Lyles had a strong outing with 2 touchdown passes, the Tigers trailed 22-21 after 3. But a Devante Kincade touchdown pass and a GSU scoop and score proved to be the difference.
JSU has now lost 7 straight games dating back to last season. It's their longest skid since 2005.
#SWAC EXTRA: Interesting first half between Jackson State and Grambling. Here are some field level highlights. GSU leads 19-14 in 3rd #JSU pic.twitter.com/RqffDtPkui— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) September 17, 2017
POSTGAME: Here's thoughts & sideline fire from Tony Hughes after Jackson State's 36-21 loss at #23 Grambling. #JSU down 1 after 3, now 0-3 pic.twitter.com/1PeRtq8pK5— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) September 17, 2017
Jackson State has their home & SWAC opener next Saturday. Tigers host UAPB at 6:00pm at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.