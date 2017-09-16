People from all over the metro got to sample some of the Capital City's best local flavor Saturday in West Jackson. The Taste of West Jackson kicked off at 11:30 a.m. at Claiborne Park, featuring everything from popular food trucks to free face painting for the kids and live music.

Several local restaurants signed on to provide a taste of their cuisine for the crowd.

Organizers with Common Ground Covenant Church said they saw a much bigger response this year over last, which is exciting for Jackson.

"We wanted to focus on economic development in our neighborhood and community here in West Jackson," said lead pastor John Perkins. "We believe that the quality of life is featured around the economic development and the welfare and the well-being of our businesses."

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.