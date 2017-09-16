Health expo encourages early childhood education, preparedness

Some Madison County parents got the chance to learn ways they can prepare their children academically, even if some of those kids can't even walk yet.

At the Children's Health and Wellness Expo in Canton, organizers with North Madison County Excel By 5 worked with parents of children younger than five to help promote wellness through topics like car seat safety and healthy eating habits.

Coalition members put together the second annual event to help promote academic preparedness and early intervention for these young minds.

"We know that the most formative years for learning for children is zero to five, so we want to invest in education at those ages because it is a projection of academic success," said Mary Sims-Johnson.

Health-conscious habits also served as a focal point of Saturday's event because organizer Pollia Griffin said research indicates a connection between healthy bodies and healthy minds.

"Exercise, good eating habits; all of those things that we normally think of as being health-related, also play into helping to get our children prepared academically," said Griffin.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.