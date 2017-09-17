Fitzgerald has 4 TDs as MSU routs #11 LSU 37-7 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Fitzgerald has 4 TDs as MSU routs #11 LSU 37-7

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
Mississippi State beats #11 LSU 37-7 to start season 3-0. More importantly, the Bulldogs are 1-0 in SEC play

Nick Fitzgerald put on a show, accounting for 268 yards and 4 TDs.

