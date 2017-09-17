Fitzgerald has 4 TDs as MSU routs #11 LSU 37-7

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Mississippi State beats #11 LSU 37-7 to start season 3-0. More importantly, the Bulldogs are 1-0 in SEC play
Nick Fitzgerald put on a show, accounting for 268 yards and 4 TDs.
Click on the video above for highlights.
BOOM ?? To 3-0 we go!— MSU Football ?? (@HailStateFB) September 17, 2017
State dominates No. 11 LSU in #StarkVegas#HailState pic.twitter.com/o2CS4x7vyx
