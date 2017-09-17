Annual barbecue festival on Rez a "smoking" good time

Nearly forty teams from all over the South tried to smoke their way to success Saturday in a barbecue cook-off unlike any other.



The Ross Barnett Reservoir served as the backdrop for the 5th Annual Smokin' on the Rez BBQ and Music Festival at Old Trace Park in Ridgeland.

These teams started setting up Friday in a cooking competition that lasts until Sunday.

However, this wasn't just for the pitmasters.

Dozens paid $15 to get a barbecue plate and enjoy live music at the festival.

Proceeds from ticket sales go toward other events at the Rez, including the July 4th fireworks show.

"We spend somewhere around $30,000 for the fireworks in July, so it's a big span," said volunteer Jeff Roberts. "This is kind of what we do as far as promoting the reservoir, and bringing more recognition to it, making it a destination place."

