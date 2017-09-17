Southern Miss tops Louisiana-Monroe for first time ever, 28-17 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Southern Miss tops Louisiana-Monroe for first time ever, 28-17

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
Connect
HATTIESBURG, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Southern Miss beats Louisiana-Monroe 28-17. 

Click on the video above for highlights. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly