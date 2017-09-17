3-0 Mississippi State in the national polls for the first time since 2015

Mississippi State beating a top 15 team by 30 on national TV had cowbells ringing from Corinth to the coast.

It also turned plenty of heads nationally. The 3-0 Bulldogs are ranked for the first time since 2015.

WATCH: Fitzgerald has 4 TDs as MSU routs #11 LSU 37-7

The USA Today Coaches Poll has MSU at #19 in the top 25. Before Saturday's win, the Bulldogs received votes in the first three polls of the season. They were 30th overall in last week's ranking.

The National Football Foundation & Football Writers Association of America have MSU #14 in their Super 16 poll.

The AP Top 25 is released later today, we'll update this page as soon as it's released.

Talkin Bout the Polls - Mississippi State (Week 4)

AP: Released at 1:00pm

USA Today Coaches Poll: #19

FWAA/NFF Super 16: #14

ESPN Power Rankings: #15

