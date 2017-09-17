Vote for The End Zone Play of the Week (September 15th) - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Vote for The End Zone Play of the Week (September 15th)

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Pearl, Northwest Rankin, Forest, and Jackson Academy are nominees for The End Zone Play of the Week.

MOBILE USERS - CLICK HERE TO VOTE

The End Zone Play of the Week nominees (September 15)

1. Tylan Knight scoop and score (Pearl)

- Our first nominee is from our Game of the Week. Pearl forced five turnovers against Madison Central. In the 3rd quarter, Tylan Knight turned a fumble into a scoop and score. It would turn out to be the game winning touchdown. The Pirates beat the Jaguars 14-7 to remain undefeated.

WATCH: Game of the Week - Pearl beats Madison Central to remain perfect

2. Jamari Jones TD pass to Jarrian Jones (Northwest Rankin)

- Nominee number 2 is from a Rankin County rivalry. Jones & Jones helped Northwest Rankin beat Brandon for the first time in 6 years. Jamari Jones finds Jarrian Jones over the middle, he breaks a tackle and he's gone for the TD. Cougars beat the Bulldogs 28-14.

WATCH: NW Rankin beats Brandon for the first time since 2011

3. Ranauldrick Murrell 38 yd TD (Forest)

- Our third nominee is from a Forest running back with a long name and serious game. Ranauldrick Murrell switches directions, cuts outside, and sheds some tackles for a 38 yard touchdown. The Bearcats beat Florence 31-14.

WATCH: Ranauldrick Murrell shines as Forest beats Florence

4. Cruz Heath pick-six (Jackson Academy)

- Our final nominee is from MAIS. Jackson Academy's defense fueled the way to a 5-0 start. Cruz Heath intercepts a Hartfield halfback pass. He'll follow a convoy of Raider blocks for a pick-six. JA wins 45-12.

WATCH: JA cruises past Hartfield 45-12

Vote for The End Zone Play of the Week

1. There's a poll on this page (right side)

2. There's a poll on the top of the MSNewsNow Sports Page and The End Zone page.

The poll closes Wednesday at 8 p.m. I will announce the winner in the WLBT 10pm Sportscast.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

  • WLBT Online Poll

  • What is The End Zone Play of the Week (September 15th)?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll! Chris will reveal the winner Wednesday at 10:00pm

Powered by Frankly