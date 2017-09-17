Vote for The End Zone Play of the Week (September 15th)

Pearl, Northwest Rankin, Forest, and Jackson Academy are nominees for The End Zone Play of the Week.
The End Zone Play of the Week nominees (September 15)
1. Tylan Knight scoop and score (Pearl)
- Our first nominee is from our Game of the Week. Pearl forced five turnovers against Madison Central. In the 3rd quarter, Tylan Knight turned a fumble into a scoop and score. It would turn out to be the game winning touchdown. The Pirates beat the Jaguars 14-7 to remain undefeated.
WATCH: Game of the Week - Pearl beats Madison Central to remain perfect
2. Jamari Jones TD pass to Jarrian Jones (Northwest Rankin)
- Nominee number 2 is from a Rankin County rivalry. Jones & Jones helped Northwest Rankin beat Brandon for the first time in 6 years. Jamari Jones finds Jarrian Jones over the middle, he breaks a tackle and he's gone for the TD. Cougars beat the Bulldogs 28-14.
WATCH: NW Rankin beats Brandon for the first time since 2011
3. Ranauldrick Murrell 38 yd TD (Forest)
- Our third nominee is from a Forest running back with a long name and serious game. Ranauldrick Murrell switches directions, cuts outside, and sheds some tackles for a 38 yard touchdown. The Bearcats beat Florence 31-14.
WATCH: Ranauldrick Murrell shines as Forest beats Florence
4. Cruz Heath pick-six (Jackson Academy)
- Our final nominee is from MAIS. Jackson Academy's defense fueled the way to a 5-0 start. Cruz Heath intercepts a Hartfield halfback pass. He'll follow a convoy of Raider blocks for a pick-six. JA wins 45-12.
WATCH: JA cruises past Hartfield 45-12
