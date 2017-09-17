Vehicle crashes into Confederate statue on Ole Miss campus

A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.More >>
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
A Franklin Township volunteer firefighter has been suspended indefinitely after appearing to make racist remarks on Facebook.More >>
A Franklin Township volunteer firefighter has been suspended indefinitely after appearing to make racist remarks on Facebook.More >>
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.More >>
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.More >>
Tropical Storm Maria is expected to become a hurricane Sunday, joining Hurricane Jose.More >>
Tropical Storm Maria is expected to become a hurricane Sunday, joining Hurricane Jose.More >>