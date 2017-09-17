Man killed in Rebel Woods Drive triple shooting identified

Jackson Police have identified the man killed in a triple shooting on Rebel Woods Drive.

Officials say the man is 30-year-old Kendrick Hughes.

The shootings occurred Sunday afternoon at Pine Gardens Apartments, located at 200 Rebel Woods Drive.

Officials say the two other unidentified male victims were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions is not known at this time.

The suspect is a black male, last seen wearing all black with a white "Jason" mask, authorities said.

We're told this is the city's 44th homicide of 2017.

At this time officials do not have a motive for this crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

