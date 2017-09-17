Suspect wearing 'Jason mask' arrested in Rebel woods Dr. homicide

U.S. Marshals arrested Roddrick Raheem Jones Friday morning at an undisclosed location.

Jackson police identified Jones as the gunman who shot and killed someone on Rebel Woods Drive.

Police issued a warrant for 22-year-old Roddrick Raheem Jones in the murder investigation that originated last Sunday, September 17.

Officials say 30-year-old Kendrick Hughes was shot and killed on Rebel Woods Drive Sunday.

The shootings happened around 2 p.m. at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments in Jackson.

Officials say two other unidentified male victims were shot and taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

"I ain't shocked because it's happened a lot, since I've been little. That's just how Jackson goes," said resident Jayvon Carter.

The victims' devastated family and friends gathered in droves, blocking the road.

"The whole street was literally filled with people and police," added resident Deontravies Williamson

The suspect is described as a black male last seen wearing all black with a white "Jason" mask on, authorities said.

"I don't want to speculate on why he was wearing the mask, but ultimately it's just to hide his identity," JPD Sergeant Derrick Jordan said.

People living in the complex are more on edge about the mask.

"It's crazy that the dude had a Jason mask on. I wonder...it's gotta be deeper than that, or something," added resident Deontravies Williamson

This is the city's 44th homicide of 2017.

At this time officials do not have a motive for this crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

