One person injured in Brandon Hwy. 18 accident

Brandon Police officials say one person was injured Sunday afternoon in an accident on Highway 18.

Brandon Police Lieutenant Rick Fowler says the crash, involving two mustangs and a SUV, occurred on Highway 18 and Greenfield Drive.

Officials say a SUV was traveling southbound on Hwy. 18 and about to turn into the On the Run gas station when a white mustang was turning out of the same convenience store.

Fowler said a red Mustang was traveling northbound on Highway 18 and turned into the convenience store.

Officials say the SUV apparently turned in front of the red mustang and the mustang slide into the white mustang to avoid hitting the SUV.

