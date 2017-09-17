Jackson State loses 7th straight game, Tony Hughes still optimis - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson State loses 7th straight game, Tony Hughes still optimistic

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
Connect
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson State falls to Grambling, marking its 7th straight loss dating back to last season. 

Click on the video above to hear from Tony Hughes after the loss. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly