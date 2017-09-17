JPD identifies man stabbed to death on Woodrow Wilson Dr.

JPD is investigating a deadly stabbing on Woodrow Wilson Drive.

The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Charles Green.

The stabbing took place Sunday afternoon outside the Jasco Wine & Liquor, located at 1034 Woodrow Wilson Drive.

Police say they have no suspect information at this time.

JPD Sgt. Derrick Jordan said, "We're in investigative mode, so we're trying to employ all of our resources to develop suspects and make an arrest in the case."

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

