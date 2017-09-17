JPD on the scene of deadly stabbing on Woodrow Wilson Drive - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Breaking

JPD on the scene of deadly stabbing on Woodrow Wilson Drive

Posted by Shderia Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: Google Source: Google
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

JPD is on the scene of a deadly stabbing on Woodrow Wilson Drive.

Officials say the stabbing took place outside the Jasco Wine & Liquor, located at 1034 Woodrow Wilson Drive.

We're told the victim is a 60-year-old man, who was deceased on the scene.

Authorities say they have no suspect information at this time.

We have a crew en route and will bring you the latest on this breaking news story as more information becomes available. 

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly