JPD on the scene of deadly stabbing on Woodrow Wilson Drive

JPD is on the scene of a deadly stabbing on Woodrow Wilson Drive.

Officials say the stabbing took place outside the Jasco Wine & Liquor, located at 1034 Woodrow Wilson Drive.

We're told the victim is a 60-year-old man, who was deceased on the scene.

Authorities say they have no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

