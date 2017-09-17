UPDATE: JPD identifies suspect in deadly Woodrow Wilson Dr. stabbing

JPD has identified the suspect in a deadly stabbing on Woodrow Wilson Drive.

58-year-old Allen Johnson is wanted for murder in a stabbing that killed 60-year-old Charles Green.

WANTED: Allen Johnson-58, for the charge of murder in the Sunday evening fatal stabbing of Charles Green-60 on Woodrow Wilson. Call police. pic.twitter.com/IFzkwaZCmn — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) September 19, 2017

The stabbing took place Sunday afternoon outside the Jasco Wine & Liquor, located on Woodrow Wilson Drive.

Officials say Green died on scene.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.