UPDATE: JPD identifies suspect in deadly Woodrow Wilson Dr. stabbing

Posted by Shderia Thompson, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

JPD has identified the suspect in a deadly stabbing on Woodrow Wilson Drive. 

58-year-old Allen Johnson is wanted for murder in a stabbing that killed 60-year-old Charles Green.

The stabbing took place Sunday afternoon outside the Jasco Wine & Liquor, located on Woodrow Wilson Drive.

Officials say Green died on scene.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

